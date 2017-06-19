Bountiful’s Anderson prepares to compete in Archery World Cup on home turf

"I though my life had basketball ahead of it," Anderson said. "I though I was going to see the world by playing is some low-level European league, and that's what I would do for a few years after college and that was how I would see the world. But an injury happened and life changes, and I end up shooting archery."

Anderson started to compete at a lower level in 2010 then at a professional level in 2012. He made his first U.S. team two years later.

The odds were stacked against Anderson, who was ranked No. 7 out of the eight archers competing for a spot. But after winning every match in the trials, he found himself on the team and on his way to Colombia for the World Games, the closest thing to the Olympics a compound archer could compete in.

While Anderson finished ninth, those Games may be the most memorable competition in Anderson's life. Not only was it his first time competing as a member of Team USA, but it also was where he met his wife, Mexican archer Linda Ochoa.

"She was shooting on the field during practice day, and I thought that was the perfect time to interrupt her," Anderson said.

Although archery requires Anderson to be on the road five to six months per year, he says there is rarely a competition where he and his wife are not both there.

"At times, we may be in a different hotel, but that's OK," he said. "She probably enjoys that five-, six-day break from me."

The couple won't get that break from each other for the upcoming stage of the World Cup. That's because they live in Bountiful, roughly 20 minutes from the Easton Archery Center in Salt Lake City where the competition is taking place.

The couple also will be hosting Anderson's parents, brothers and in-laws. Anderson relates competing in his backyard to having the home-court advantage in basketball.

"There are always more distractions when you are home, but you do have the comfort of being home," he said. "We fought it when I was playing college basketball as well. Sometimes you get on the road and the other team may have home-court advantage, but they have to juggle class. The visiting team has the advantage of they are in town for one purpose — the game."

Up until the event you can find Anderson mostly on the golf course, trying to clear his head, pushing through the distractions of being at home and trying to secure gold at the World Cup Finals in Rome.