Salt Lake Bees rally in the ninth to edge the Tacoma Rainiers 4-3

The Salt Lake Bees scored two runs in the ninth inning to rally for a 4-3 win over the host Tacoma Rainiers on Sunday afternoon.

Jefry Marte led off the ninth with a single and advanced to third on a double by Cesar Puello. Rey Navarro walked to load the bases and Ramon Flores lifted a fly to center to bring home Marte with the tying run and advance Puello to third base and Navarro to second.

After Nolan Fontana was intentionally walked to reload the bases, Carlos Perez hit a sacrifice fly to center field to score Puello with the go ahead run.