Salt Lake Bees rally in the ninth to edge the Tacoma Rainiers 4-3

THE SALT LAKE TRIBUNE
First Published      Updated 45 minutes ago

The Salt Lake Bees scored two runs in the ninth inning to rally for a 4-3 win over the host Tacoma Rainiers on Sunday afternoon.

Jefry Marte led off the ninth with a single and advanced to third on a double by Cesar Puello. Rey Navarro walked to load the bases and Ramon Flores lifted a fly to center to bring home Marte with the tying run and advance Puello to third base and Navarro to second.

After Nolan Fontana was intentionally walked to reload the bases, Carlos Perez hit a sacrifice fly to center field to score Puello with the go ahead run.

Brooks Pounders worked a scoreless bottom of the ninth to earn his fourth save.

Salt Lake did not record its first hit of the game until Puello drilled his first homer in a Bees uniform and his seventh overall of the season with one out in the seventh. Tacoma scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to take the lead, but the Bees got one of those runs back in the eighth on a sacrifice fly by Shane Robinson.

Justin Miller (5-1) tossed a scoreless eighth to pick up the win.

The Bees have now won a PCL-leading nine games this season when they have trailed after seven innings. No other team has earned more than five such wins.

 

AT A GLANCE

Bees rally past Tacoma

