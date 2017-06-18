Porsche wins 24 Hours Le Mans for third straight year

As the Porsche No. 2 crossed the finish line, there were scenes of relief in the Porsche garage as team members danced around holding up T-shirts with "Hat trick 2015, 2016, 2017" written on them.

"Well done everybody," an exhausted Bernhard said over team radio. "You're the best."

Teammate Brendon Hartley, who had done much of the hard work to drag Porsche back into the race, was in tears.

"It was unreal. This race is always a roller coaster," said Hartley, who won it for the first time. "It was an incredible team effort. I'm going to remember this forever."

Hartley and fellow New Zealander Earl Bamber rushed over to jump on the No. 2 car as the co-drivers celebrated wildly. Bamber also won in 2015 alongside F1 driver Nico Hulkenberg.

Bernhard finished about one minute ahead of the Jackie Chan DC Racing team car, owned by the famed action movie star.

Another Oreca LMP2 car — driven by Nelson Piquet Jr., the son of the famed Brazilian F1 driver, finished in third place for the Vaillante Rebellion team.

Bernhard also won the race in 2010 when driving for the dominant Audi team.

It was a fantastic comeback win considering that the Porsche No. 2 was held up for more than one hour due to technical problems earlier in the race and at one point was in 56th place.

"It was absolutely crazy. When I heard it (the engine) go 'Bang' I thought 100 percent our race was over," Bamber said. "The guys turned it around. We thought we would finish in the top five. But this race really chooses you when it wants you to win."

Porsche entered only two cars in the race, compared to three for Toyota.

A year after American actor Brad Pitt got the race underway, Formula One chairman Chase Carey was the official starter for the 85th edition. While last year's race provided a Hollywood finish, Carey enjoyed another intense race.

After losing to Porsche on the final lap last year, Toyota encountered further mishap at the Circuit de la Sarthe.

Chasing a first victory, Toyota's hopes were raised after former F1 driver Kamui Kobayashi broke the lap record in qualifying.

But deep into the night, Toyota's woes began with Kobayashi cruising in the lead.