BYU alum Daniel Summerhays finishes U.S. Open with a thud, shooting 81 in final round

The BYU alum said afterward he's glad it's over and added, "I'll actually go ahead and forget about it."

Thinking back to the third-round breeze in his face that made a good start difficult, Summerhays knew what he was in for, once the winds became angry enough to slap around the field on Sunday. To start the championship, the 156-player field torched the course with an amazing number of low scores for a USGA prepared U.S. Open. The first round alone set a U.S. Open record with 44 golfers shooting an under-par round. Summerhays wasn't one of them; he shot a one-over 73.

"It's an interesting place here. It seems to blow harder in the morning," said Summerhays. "That's how it has been every day. Usually it's the opposite, but here it starts to calm down as the day goes on. It's my own fault for having an early tee time."

So here are the ugly numbers: Summerhays bogeyed No. 1 for the second day in a row, then double-bogeyed three more holes on the front 9.

After last year's tie for eighth at the U.S. Open in Oakmont, Pa., and a third place in the PGA Championship, Summerhays said he built some confidence heading into this year's majors. It didn't start well, though, with a tie for 46th at the Masters in Augusta, Ga.

Summerhays will tell you, though, that it's not where you stand in the current world rankings — Summerhays entered the week ranked No. 90 — but rather where you believe you should be in the rankings. "I believe, based off of history, that I'm a top-tier player and I'll start playing like that shortly," he said.

Summerhays will continue his current string of eight straight tour events, including the U.S. Open, with two more stops. Next up is the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Conn.