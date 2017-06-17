Seattle ace Felix Hernandez shuts down Bees in rehab start

The Salt Lake Bees dropped the opening game of their eight-game road trip on Saturday night, as they were shut out by the Tacoma Rainiers 2-0.

Former Cy Young Award winner Felix Hernandez, pitching on an injury rehab assignment for Tacoma, went six innings and allowed four hits with eight strikeouts and no walks. Matt Williams had two of the hits off of Hernandez. The Bees had their best scoring opportunities with a runner at second base and no outs in the third and sixth innings, but could not advance the runners past second. Four Rainiers relievers combined on three hitless innings to preserve the shutout.