Seattle ace Felix Hernandez shuts down Bees in rehab start

The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Updated 56 minutes ago

The Salt Lake Bees dropped the opening game of their eight-game road trip on Saturday night, as they were shut out by the Tacoma Rainiers 2-0.

Former Cy Young Award winner Felix Hernandez, pitching on an injury rehab assignment for Tacoma, went six innings and allowed four hits with eight strikeouts and no walks. Matt Williams had two of the hits off of Hernandez. The Bees had their best scoring opportunities with a runner at second base and no outs in the third and sixth innings, but could not advance the runners past second. Four Rainiers relievers combined on three hitless innings to preserve the shutout.

The Rainiers grabbed the lead with a run in the bottom of the first inning and added one more run in the fifth.

Salt Lake starter Luis Diaz (1-4) took the loss, as he went five innings and gave up the two runs on three hits with six strikeouts and three walks. Out of the bullpen, Mike Morin retired all six batters he faced, three of them on strikeouts, and Jason Gurka worked a scoreless eighth.

 

