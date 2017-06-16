Golf: Utah’s Summerhays makes cut at U.S. Open

Even so, Summerhays still gave himself six birdie looks within 18 feet on the back nine and was happy with the opportunities he continued to create in a tournament not known for birdie runs. But this course at Erin Hills seems to be a bit more gettable than previous U.S. Open courses. Through two rounds there are an uncharacteristic 42 players under par. Summerhays trails co-leaders Paul Casey, Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood and Brooks Koepka by eight shots with 36 holes to go.

But he's not afraid of the stage and is confident in his capabilities.

"I have the game to make big runs when I get hot," Summerhays said. "Hopefully I can hang on and hopefully I can get out early and make a good Saturday move."

Coach and older brother Boyd Summerhays understands how much his brother wants to play well on big stages, especially after his performance in this event last year and his deep run at the PGA Championship in August.

"I think that with the majors last year and how he played so well in them, I think it does two things," Boyd Summerhayes said. "I think it gives you confidence, but it also raises expectations a little bit. I wouldn't say they're unhealthy but when he took third at the PGA I honestly think it made him think, and re-evaluate what his potential really was."

"Until he took eighth and third at last year's majors I don't think he ever considered he could win a major and now he obviously knows he can win a major championship and a big event on tour because of what the results are telling him."

These results have come from a dedication to swing changes in his iron game. Starting in The FedEX Cup Playoffs last August, only a month after his third-place finish at the PGA, Summerhays began working with Boyd on compressing the ball more with his irons by bowing his left wrist.

Summerhays likes to call it his swing changes "trying to get more energy into the ball at impact."

He continued further.

"More than anything it's taking that energy and hitting it down and through the shot, whether that's with a lower left shoulder or bowed wrist, that's just my emphasis."

For Summerhays, Erin Hills seems to be responding well to the early week anticipation from players, media and fans. Some players took exception to the course's long rough, posting amusing videos to social media during their practice rounds.

Summerhays wasn't among the dissenters, and in his mind there doesn't seem to be too many frills or things to complain about with Erin Hills.

"So far, I feel like it's been a great venue," Summerhays said. "You definitely can make some birdies and also can make some bogeys, and that's the way it's supposed to be (in a U.S. Open)."

The U.S. Open is never an exact science when it comes to venues, as the courses played in its increasing rotation often boast various types of layouts and features.