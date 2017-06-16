Auto racing: Loni Unser joins dad, legendary racing family on track

"I loved them," Loni said during a recent swing to New York. "I thought they were a lot of fun, lots of challenges. There was one I raced in the rain. I learn something new every single time I go out."

The fourth generation Unser racer will participate in Father's Day weekend events at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Loni and her dad will compete in Sportscar Vintage Racing Association events. Johnny, a former Indy 500 driver, plans to team with Shannon Ivey and split time behind the wheel of a 1967 Camaro during a 2-hour road race on Saturday. Loni will drive a 1960 Porsche 356 with Marcus Pillion in the Enduro on Sunday.

Here are some more things to know about Loni and Johnny Unser:

BORN RACING

After competing in Go-Kart races at age 10, Loni moved up to driving schooling in Southern California and the Mid-Ohio race track. Recently, she's competed in 30-minute sprints (about 15 laps) and 2 1/2-hour endurance races (75 laps) for NRG Motorsports.

Her dad liked racing in marathons of 12 and 24 hours. He competed in the 24 hours of Daytona and finished second in the 24 hours of Le Mans.

"You have to take into account different things like fuel consumption, pit stops and changing with other drivers," said Loni, who may race the 24-hour event at Colorado High Plains Raceway at the end of August.

She's got plenty of impressive role models in a family that's combined for nine Indy 500 victories. Al Sr. was a four-time winner. Bobby Sr. had 3 wins and Al Jr. 2. Her 58-year-old father qualified for Indy five straight years from 1996-2000.

Loni frequently talks to her great uncles and cousins, who give her driving tips and stress mental toughness. Her cousin Robby Unser, Bobby Sr.'s son, helps with races when Johnny isn't available.

She's also aware of the dangers. Her grandfather, Jerry, died at 26 from a crash in practice before the 1959 Indy 500. Instead, she focuses on preparing for races and driving cars with the best safety equipment.

EARLY TALENT

Loni grew up in the mountains of Utah with her parents, Johnny and Shauna, and showed an aptitude for climbing into the car.

"Our attitude was ... it had to come from within her," Johnny said. "I saw some natural talent there and it would be only the right thing to do to let her explore it. She's progressed a lot faster than any of us expected."

A National Honor Society member and three-sport athlete in cross country, swimming and skiing at Wood River High School, the 5-foot-4, 130-pound Unser constantly works on strength training to build endurance for long races. She also runs, hikes and rides mountain bikes.