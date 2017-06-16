Why the Celtics-Sixers trade talk does not affect Gordon Hayward’s decision

The Gordon Hayward free agent watch continues.
On Friday afternoon, the news broke of the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers discussing a trade in which Philly would acquire Boston's No. 1 pick in next Thursday's NBA draft. In return, the Celtics would take Philadelphia's No. 3 pick, and acquire future picks as well. As of Friday evening, the deal isn't done, but according to reports, it's trending that way.
How does this affect Hayward?
Most Jazz fans know the Celtics are a threat to steal the star small forward from the Jazz once he hits unrestricted free agency on July 1. There are several ways this can go for the Celtics. The trade gives them more cap space to pursue Hayward, and gives them assets moving forward. If the trade goes through, there's little downside there.