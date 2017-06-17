Quantcast
Home » Sports
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » Sports
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Late goal gives Real Salt Lake sorely needed victory

By connect
First Published      Updated 3 minutes ago
RSL 1, Minnesota 0 » Movsisyan scores late game-winner as sub.
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (22)

Sandy • Real Salt Lake assistant coach Tyrone Marshall jogged down the sideline in the 69th minute, having received instructions from coach Mike Petke to get RSL's first substitute of the night.

Marshall made it halfway down toward the northwest end of Rio Tinto Stadium when he pointed at the swarm of RSL players warming up.

Yura Movsisyan saw Marshall, pointed at himself, then pointed at teammate Ricardo Velazco in confusion. Movsisyan couldn't make out who the first sub of the night was going to be. But Marshall kept his finger focused on Movsisyan and the RSL Designated Player sprinted to the bench.

In the 70th minute, Movsisyan, RSL's leading scorer, trotted onto the field to give a spark the RSL faithful desperately needed. Fourteen minutes later, as RSL and Minnesota United waited for a potential handball decision from referee Marcos de Oliveira off an RSL corner kick, Movsisyan stayed tuned in.

And a simple tap-in changed the mood of not only RSL's highly-paid striker, but the franchise as a whole.

Movsisyan's game-winner in the 84th minute propelled RSL to a 1-0 win over Minnesota United on Saturday evening. After the goal left everyone in the stadium in a momentary daze, Movsisyan celebrated, backpedaling around the stadium holding his finger over his mouth.

In search of his first goal in MLS since April 2015, Luis Silva pestered the Minnesota back line throughout the first half. On two occasions two minutes apart, the 28-year-old forward/midfielder came agonizingly close.

Silva was the beneficiary of a tackle won by Joao Plata in the 23rd minute. The two combined as the Minnesota defense was scrambling. Plata eventually played a perfect ball to Silva inside the box. Silva's volley attempt, however, was pushed wide by Shuttleworth.

Plata found Silva again in the 25th minute after a turnover from the visitors. Plata hit an unmarked Silva in stride, but after a touch around Shuttleworth, Silva couldn't adjust in time to put a shot on goal. Minnesota midfielder Sam Cronin came barreling in from behind to clear the ball off the foot of Silva and keep RSL out of the back of the net.

Minus playmaker Albert Rusnák, off with the Slovakian U-21 national team at the Euro U-21 championships, RSL's creativity in the attack did not fall off. RSL had 11 first-half shots, four of which were on target.

Jefferson Savarino stepped into Rusnák's spot and proved the dropoff wouldn't be that drastic. The 20-year-old Venezuelan, signed last month, rocketed a shot off the crossbar in the 49th minute and routinely helped unlock the Minnesota defense.

RSL continued to whiff on golden chances in the second half. Silva, Plata and Brooks Lennon all had chances of their own in a 10-minute span that went begging.

ckamrani@sltrib.com

Twitter: @chriskamrani

 

RELATED STORIES
COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()
RELATED STORIES