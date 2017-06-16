PCL baseball: Salt Lake Bees hammer Reno Aces 13-5 to salvage series split

The Salt Lake Bees salvaged a split of their four-game series against the Reno Aces, the team with the best record in the Pacific Coast League, and the Bees (37-31) also clinched a winning homestand with a 13-5 rout of Reno (42-26) on Friday night in front of an announced 8,249 at Smith's Ballpark. The Bees went 6-5 in the 11-game stretch at home.
Each member of the Bees lineup had at least one hit, while seven players had multi-hit games. Kaleb Cowart and Tony Sanchez each hit home runs for the Bees, and Sanchez and Rey Navarro drove in four runs apiece. Dustin Ackley registered two hits and three RBIs.