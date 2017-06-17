Ranking the best prospects for the NBA draft

Point guards

1. Markelle Fultz, 6-foot-4, Washington

One of the most well-rounded point guards to come into the league in years. Has the ability to carry an offense through scoring, or playmaking. He's equally capable of running the pick-and-roll, scoring in the mid-range, or even in the post.

2. Lonzo Ball, 6-foot-6, UCLA

Maybe the best passer to enter the NBA since Jason Kidd. Has to ease concerns about defense, and ability to finish at the rim.

3. De'Aaron Fox, 6-foot-3, Kentucky

The most athletic of the point guards. NCAA Tournament performance puts him right on Ball's heels.