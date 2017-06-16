Gonzaga's Nigel Williams-Goss compares himself to George Hill ahead of Jazz workout

The NBA draft hopeful has already interviewed with Jazz officials once this spring, at the league's pre-draft combine in Chicago, but will get a chance to show off his skills once more when he works out for the team Saturday.

As he landed in Salt Lake City this week, memories came flooding back to Williams-Goss. His Bulldogs beat South Dakota State and Northwestern in the opening rounds of the NCAA tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena in March, as they started their push toward the national title game.

Gonzaga ultimately came up short in the title game (perhaps he could commiserate with Gordon Hayward or Salt Lake Stars point guard Marcus Paige if he happens to end up in Utah full time), with Williams-Goss spraining his ankle in the closing minutes.

"It's something that means a ton to me even though we didn't win the whole thing," he said of the tournament run. "The journey to get there was special."

Williams-Goss' next journey has taken him all over the country. He has spent most of June on the road, working out for NBA teams. Saturday will be the point guard's 11th pre-draft workout, according to his agent, Greg Lawrence, of the Wasserman Media Group.

And the point guard sees a potential match in Utah.

"I think it would be a great fit," he said. "I see a lot of similarities in the way Utah plays and the way we played at Gonzaga. It's unselfish. You look at their stars, Rudy [Gobert] and Gordon [Hayward], they're unselfish. When you watch us play at Gonzaga, we share the ball too. I think there's a lot of similarities."

Williams-Goss started his collegiate career at Washington before transferring to Gonzaga. This season he averaged 16.8 points and 4.7 assists per game, and was named the West Coast Conference's player of the year.

At 6-foot-3 with a 6-6 wingspan, Williams-Goss has good size for his position. He's also an improved jump shooter, knocking down 36.8 percent of his 3-point attempts last season.

But Williams-Goss is often criticized for his lack of explosive athleticism, though he believes he proved some doubters wrong at the draft combine in May, when he finished a top the field in his agility drills.

"I think the combine numbers debunked some of those myths," he said. "I play at my pace. I use my basketball IQ. I'm constantly surveying the game, reading the game and letting that dictate my pace. I play at a slower pace, but I think that's proven to be effective and it's why I was so efficient last year."

Another knock against the point guard prospect is his age.

Williams-Goss' freshman teammate, center Zach Collins, is expected to be drafted in the lottery. The older captain, however, could go undrafted. But even though he would be among the oldest players drafted next week if his name is called, Williams feels that could be an advantage.