Daniel Summerhays struggles early, shoots 74 at US Open third round

Facing more of a breeze early in the day for his 9:32 a.m. CT tee time than the leaders who teed off four hours later, Summerhays found the rough from the get go on a 608-yard par 5 that curved to the left. "I got off to a poor start," said Summerhays. "The wind was up on the first hole this morning and it was really tough. It's not blowing right now so the landing area is another 20 yards wider right this second."

On the second hole, a 338-yard par 4, Summerhays had problems when his ball found the bunker around the green for another bogey, then three-putted No. 3, a 508-yard par 4. All in all, Summerhays' early travails were attributed a shaky short game. Tougher pin placements didn't help his cause either.

"I'm a little lost right now with some chipping and putting stuff, but that'll come back pretty quick," said Summerhays, playing in his fourth U.S. Open.

In the midst of his busiest stretch of the year with five straight PGA Tour stops before the Open, Summerhays managed his best finish of the year at the Memorial tournament in Dublin, Ohio. He finished in a tie for tenth and collected a check for $217,500. But in his last Tour stop at the FedEx St. Jude tournament in Memphis, Summerhays missed the cut.

"Actually I played fine in Memphis, too," said Summerhays. "I hit some nice shots. My short game is just suffering right now a little bit. I put a lot of effort into my long game."

Judging by the gallery around Summerhays, one could have mistaken him and his partner, Keegan Bradley, as contenders for the third-round lead. But Steve Stricker, Wisconsin's most well-known golfer besides former two-time U.S. Open champ Andy North, played in the twosome ahead of Summerhays. Behind Summerhays and Bradley were Stephan Jaeger and 2015 U.S. Open champion Jordan Spieth, one of four former U.S. Open champions playing over the weekend.

It was most apparent when Summerhays drained a 20-foot birdie putt on No. 17.

"There are so many people because you still have's Stricker's crowd, then you have Spieth's crowd coming in behind, so they made a good roar and it gives you the goosebumps," said Summerhays. "It's really fun to play in front of these crowds."