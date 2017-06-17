For Damyeon Dotson, an NBA future means confronting the past

"All the teams have asked me, and I've been pretty genuine in how I answer, in just telling the truth," Dotson said. "I knew it was going to come back. It's not a challenge. It's just me telling the truth and being honest."

Dotson has maintained his innocence since the alleged incident, saying he was at the wrong place at the wrong time. He and his former teammates who were expelled sued the University of Oregon in 2016 for claiming they were unfairly disciplined for a crime they were never charged for; the suit was dismissed last fall.

Dotson has had a handful of NBA workouts this spring after averaging 17.4 points and 6.9 rebounds per game for Houston as a senior. Utah Jazz vice president of player personnel Walt Perrin said the organization likely wouldn't have invited him for a workout if they hadn't done their research into the alleged assault and determined he wasn't liable.

That doesn't mean the Jazz and other NBA teams won't push prospects like Dotson on their past to see how they react.

"Naturally you want truth, and you want to see how much they've learned from it or not," Perrin said. "You want to see how humble they are in addressing the situation."

Dotson said he has learned lessons from what happened.

"I learned not to be at the wrong place and wrong time, and just make better decisions," he said. "It happened three years ago, but I'm still learning from it today."

Williams-Goss, Hicks back on same floor

In some ways, the championship game that Gonzaga and North Carolina played in April feels like ages ago, Nigel Williams-Goss said.

So he doesn't exactly hold it against Isaiah Hicks, one of his fellow workout prospects on Saturday afternoon, that Hicks' UNC squad beat his Bulldogs.

"We were in the McDonald's All American game together, so I know Isaiah pretty well," Williams-Goss said. "When I look back on the Final Four, I don't have any sad memories. Obviously sucks that we lost, but it was just an incredible experience."

Williams-Goss and Hicks have too much on their respective plates to dabble in the past. Both said they haven't been doing too much reflecting on March Madness as they both attempt to prove they can play in the NBA.

What they have in common is team success: Hicks' Tar Heels went to back-to-back NCAA championship games, winning this last year. Goss led a Gonzaga team that only lost two games all season to this year's final game of the season.

Perrin said the Jazz look closely at players who were on successful teams.