Utah Utes to add men's lacrosse as NCAA Division I sport for 2018-19 school year

The University of Utah will have a new sport for the 2018-19 school year: men's lacrosse.

The school's board of trustees on Friday morning passed a measure to add the growing sport to Utah athletics' 18 Division I offerings unanimously, prompting cheers of celebration among them.

It's a bold move for Utah, which will become the western-most university with men's lacrosse as well as the first Pac-12 program. But in comments to the trustees, athletic director Chris Hill said lacrosse marked a chance for Utah to become "an innovator" within the league.

"We have not doing this before, but it will put our program in a leadership position," Hill said. "It will give us an opportunity to be recognized nationally as a leader in providing great opportunities for our students."