Utah men’s lacrosse going Division I in 2019

When it plays its first season in the spring of 2019, Utah will be the Western-most Division I team in men's lacrosse — Denver and Air Force are the closest geographically — and the first Pac-12 school to add it.

In embracing lacrosse, Utah saw a chance to forge itself as a leader in the Pac-12, getting in early on a sport that is expanding. With major financial backing, a Division I-worthy staff already in place, and a easy translation to existing facilities, the Utes decided they couldn't pass up the chance.

"To be very honest, I was very skeptical that this could come the way it did — in this day and age, it's very tough," Utah athletic director Chris Hill said. "Some things came together."

The Utah High School Activities Association recently sanctioned the sport for high school, and Holman said many East Coast players are interested in leaving familiar surroundings: He has committed players from 16 different states for next year's incoming class.

Hill said he thinks several Pac-12 programs may be "on the edge" of adding men's lacrosse (five Pac-12 schools have women's teams), but by being first to the table, the Utes could force their Western competitors to play catch-up.

"I thought this morning, 'How would [football coach Kyle Whittingham] feel if he had the entire Western part of the country to recruit, and nobody else could?' And I thought that'd be pretty cool," Hill said. "Everything we do, we want to make sure we're being an innovator in the Pac-12."

The biggest factor in lacrosse's corner is money: The Utes announced the sport has received a $15.6 million endowment that will fund 75 to 80 percent of the program's annual budget. While the gift was registered to an "anonymous" donor, airline executive David Neeleman (whose son plays on the team) has been one of the primary financial forces behind molding Utah club lacrosse recently. Utah lacrosse's "Founders Club" of over 100 members has been collecting donations for a potential endowment over the past year.

The Utes themselves will start out contributing $300,000 (with the amount increasing four percent every year after) for lacrosse's annual budget, and the rest of the budget will be covered by the endowment, which is probably a blueprint for any other sport which wishes to join the athletic department.

In January, U. of U. president David Pershing established an eight-person committee to officially consider adding lacrosse as a new sport. Chairwoman Harriet Hoph said the committee was initially skeptical that it could work.

But the more conversations they had, the more the committee's concerns were assuaged. The endowment helped secure the fiscal sustainability of the program without hurting other sports. With a male-majority student body and women's sports outnumbering men's sports, adding lacrosse would be Title IX compliant. Lacrosse also has one of the highest academic ratings in the NCAA, and Utah saw an opportunity to raise its profile in the classroom.

Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott helped push for the addition of lacrosse, viewing as a TV property for Pac-12 Networks and a fast-growing sport that he enjoys.

"He's a fan of lacrosse, so he was enthusiastic about it," Hoph said. "But he also pointed out there's certainly a lot of interest in lacrosse, and just because there's growth, he saw it as a win."

Holman will be retained as the Utes head coach, and he's expected to keep his staff — which includes three Major League Lacrosse players. Utah won't be able to sign recruits until the fall and won't be able to offer financial assistance until July 1, 2018, but the team is already recruiting and working with compliance; Holman said he had received 40 text messages from recruits on Friday morning before Utah's press conference.

The team will likely start with eight scholarships split among 40 players before building its way up to a full 12.6-scholarship allotment. They'll play on the women's soccer field and practice on the artificial surface in the center of Utah's track. The Utes are in early talks with the ACC, Big Ten and Big East to join a conference.