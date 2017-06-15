NBA: Warriors fans celebrate, with expectations of more to come

The Warriors are headed to San Francisco, where they broke ground this year on a new arena slated to open in 2019.

Oakland is also losing one of its other beloved teams, the Raiders, to Las Vegas, and the city is still reeling from a police scandal and mourning a deadly warehouse fire.

So Thursday was a rare chance for the city to celebrate.

"Curry, look over here," William screamed as the two-time NBA champion lifted up the championship trophy in his direction.

William and Rizal's father, Ray Cahambing, said it was unfortunate Oakland was losing the Warriors, "but the diehard fans" would make the trip across the Bay to San Francisco to see the team.

Warriors players on buses passed Cahambing and his family twirling T-shirts over their heads and waving to the crowd as blue and yellow confetti rained down.

Curry rode with his wife and kids beside him. He got off his bus and hopped and shouted as he gave high fives to the crowd. NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant rode on a different bus with his mom.

"I was expecting more," coach Steve Kerr told KTVU-TV, joking about the size of the crowd.

Kerr said he was proud that the team "came back from the heartbreak of last year."

The Warriors blew a 3-1 lead in the Finals last year and lost the title to the Cleveland Cavaliers after posting the best regular-season record in NBA history.

"I remember exactly where I was this time last year, and it wasn't a great feeling," Curry told the crowd at a rally after the parade. "But everything that we went through as a team, individually, as an organization makes this day so much sweeter."

The Warriors went 15-1 in this year's postseason, with sweeps in the first three rounds before beating LeBron James and the Cavaliers in five games in the Finals.

"We've overcome a lot of doubts," said Tulio Zelada, 28, a San Francisco resident who attended the parade. He described himself as a Warriors fan since elementary school.

The parade wound through downtown Oakland before the rally near Lake Merritt.

Warriors forward Draymond Green appeared to take some shots at the Cavs.