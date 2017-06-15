Golf: Rickie Fowler leads U.S. Open on day of highs and lows

There were as many amateurs who broke par as players in the top 10 in the world — two each.

On a wild day of highs and lows — and even a commercial blimp that crashed and caught fire outside the golf course during the round — Fowler emerged with a one-shot lead over Paul Casey and U.S. Open rookie Xander Schauffele in a most peculiar debut for the 11-year-old golf course.

"Definitely not U.S. Open-like," Marc Leishman said.

Defending champion Dustin Johnson made only one birdie in his round of 75. Taking the long walk to sign his card, he looked back at the rain-softened course and mild breeze and said wistfully, "You won't get a better day for scoring."

No one took advantage like Fowler.

Fowler, who shared the 36-hole lead at the Masters in April, never came seriously close to bogey because he was never in trouble. He kept it in the short grass, the secret to Erin Hills that wouldn't appear to be that difficult with some of the widest fairways for this major.

"You don't get many rounds at the U.S. Open that are stress-free," Fowler said.

Fowler's seven birdies were from no more than 12 feet, including three in a row around the turn. His 7-under par tied the record to par for the first round of a U.S. Open held by Jack Nicklaus and Tom Weiskopf, who each shot 7-under 63 at Baltusrol in 1980. He also joined McIlroy (2011 at Congressional) and Tiger Woods (2000 at Pebble Beach) as the only players to shoot 66 or better in the opening round without a bogey.

"It is always cool to be part of some sort of history in golf," Fowler said. "But I'd rather be remembered for something that's done on Sunday."

The 44 sub-par rounds broke the first-round mark of 39 at Medinah in 1990.

Day fell back when it took him three chips from behind the green at No. 4 to get it on the putting surface, leading to the first of his two triple bogeys.

"I just played bad golf, man," Day said.

McIlroy joked earlier in the week that anyone who couldn't hit such wide fairways "might as well pack your bags and go home." He spent all day in the knee-high fescue.

"You cannot play this golf course if you're not in position off the tee, and I wasn't in position," McIlroy said. "Obviously, I paid the price for it today."