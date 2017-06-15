Golf: Utah’s Summerhays struggles with putting at U.S. Open

"If I would have putted normal, I could have shot 3 under, but if I putt good out there I would have shot 5 under, but (Thursday) it was not good," Summerhays said.

He bemoaned missing numerous opportunities through his round.

"I had a good look on 11, 13, 14, 15 I missed a 41/2-footer. Seventeen I three-putted, No. 1 I had 8 feet, 4 I had 9 feet, 5 I had 12 feet, 6 I missed a 6-footer, 7 I had 15 feet, 8 I had 12 feet, and 9 I had 12 feet and missed."

During golf's hardest tournament does it hurt to know those shots aren't coming back?

"I'm pretty disappointed, but it's all because I've been focusing on other things. I'm sure if I put my time in, then everything will start jelling," Summerhays said. "But I'm playing good golf, I played a mediocre round today. With a good round tomorrow I'm still going to be staying around for the weekend."

Summerhays is coming off a close call at the Memorial at Jack Nicklaus' Muirfield Village earlier this month when he took the 54-hole lead into Sunday but did not finish the deal.

What did the 33-year-old learn from the experience?

"Well I know that just when my game is on I can play at the highest level and on the most difficult golf courses," Summerhays said. "From the U.S. Open last year to the PGA last year to the Memorial a couple times."

It's not just the majors but the other big events on the PGA Tour where Summerhays seemed to increasingly become a factor to be reckoned with.

"In the toughest tests of golf with the deepest fields I was right there, so those are the takeaways (from Memorial)," Summerhays said. I can play at a high, high level against the best players in the world on this toughest golf courses in the world."

This week is another tough test, and an unproven one for major championships. Erin Hills marks Wisconsin's first-ever U.S. Open.

Summerhays spent over two hours on the putting green with coach Boyd Summerhays after his round.