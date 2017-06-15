Bees: Reno pounds Salt Lake 13-5

The Salt Lake Bees dug themselves into a deep hole early and were unable to climb out of it as they fell to the Reno Aces 13-5 on Thursday night at Smith's Ballpark.

The Aces hit four home runs and scored nine runs in the first two innings.

The Bees got within four runs in the fourth inning. However, two more Reno runs in the sixth kept the Aces at arm's length. Salt Lake has dropped two of the first three games in the four-game series.

Turning Point • Reno came out hot as Oswaldo Arcia and Carlos Rivero both hit two-run home runs in the first inning. The Aces followed that up with a four-run second inning that featured a home run courtesy of Kristopher Negron to put the Aces up 9-2.