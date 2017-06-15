Quantcast
Bees: Reno pounds Salt Lake 13-5

By KENDRA ANDREWS The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Updated 1 minute ago

The Salt Lake Bees dug themselves into a deep hole early and were unable to climb out of it as they fell to the Reno Aces 13-5 on Thursday night at Smith's Ballpark.

The Aces hit four home runs and scored nine runs in the first two innings.

The Bees got within four runs in the fourth inning. However, two more Reno runs in the sixth kept the Aces at arm's length. Salt Lake has dropped two of the first three games in the four-game series.

Turning Point • Reno came out hot as Oswaldo Arcia and Carlos Rivero both hit two-run home runs in the first inning. The Aces followed that up with a four-run second inning that featured a home run courtesy of Kristopher Negron to put the Aces up 9-2.

Bees MVP • Shortstop Matt Williams went 2 for 3, with a double in the fourth inning. He also served as a relief pitcher in the ninth inning with the Bees bullpen taxed from the night before. He gave up one run and one hit.

Quoteworthy • "It's tough to go out and finish the game when you give up that many runs," acting manager Lou Marson said on giving up nine runs in two innings. "Its hard to hit like that offensively and you have take some time in the dugout, take some strikes and things like that. It's definitely tough."

Angel Angle • Relief pitcher Daniel Wright was called up to the Angels on Thursday to help deepen the Angels' bullpen after right-handed pitcher Matt Shoemaker was injured during the Angels game against the Yankees on Wednesday. Wright had been previously called up to the majors on May 31 before being sent back to the Bees on June 3.

What's next • The Bees play the final game of the series against the Aces on Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Smith's Ballpark.

 

AT A GLANCE

PCL Standings

American North W L Pct. GB

Colo.Springs (Brewers) 38 26 .594 —

Okla. City (Dodgers) 36 27 .571 1½

Omaha (Royals) 32 31 .508 5½

Iowa (Cubs) 28 39 .418 11½

American South W L Pct. GB

Memphis (Cardinals) 40 26 .627 —

Nashville (Athletics) 33 31 .516 6½

Round Rock (Rangers) 31 35 .470 9½

New Orleans (Marlins) 23 41 .359 16½

Pacific North W L Pct. GB

Reno (Diamondbacks) 42 25 .621 —

Tacoma (Mariners) 35 29 .547 5

Fresno (Astros) 32 34 .485 9

Sacramento (Giants) 25 39 .391 15

Pacific South W L Pct. GB

Salt Lake (Angels) 36 31 .537 —

Albuquerque (Rockies) 32 33 .492 3

El Paso (Padres) 32 34 .485 3½

Las Vegas (Mets) 26 40 .394 9½

Thursday’s games

Round Rock 6, New Orleans 3

Colorado Springs 6, Memphis 2

Iowa 4, Nashville 2 Reno 13, Salt Lake 5

Omaha at Oklahoma City, late

Fresno at Albuquerque, late.

Tacoma at El Paso, late

Sacramento at Las Vegas, late

Friday’s games

Round Rock at New Orleans, 6 p.m.

Colorado Springs at Memphis, 6:05 p.m.

Iowa at Nashville, 6:05 p.m.

Omaha at Oklahoma City, 6:05 p.m.

Fresno at Albuquerque, 7:05 p.m.

Reno at Salt Lake, 7:05 p.m.

Tacoma at El Paso, 7:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Las Vegas, 8:05 p.m.

