University of Utah will vote Friday whether to add men’s lacrosse as a Division I sport

The University of Utah is one crucial vote away from adding men's lacrosse as a scholarship Division I sport.

The university's board of trustees has posted a public agenda to discuss adding lacrosse to Utah athletics for Friday morning. If the trustees approve adding the sport — outgoing U of U. president David Pershing has endorsed the NCAA bid — the Tribune has learned that the Utes could announce it as an official addition as soon as Friday.

Utah athletic director Chris Hill was not immediately available for comment, nor was the school's sports information director, Liz Abel.

Utah would be the Western-most university to add men's lacrosse, an East Coast-dominated sport, and the first Pac-12 program with the sport. If lacrosse is added, it is not yet known what conference affiliation the Utes would have.