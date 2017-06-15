NBA: Old-school draft, 10 rounds long, produced Jazz’s Mark Eaton and a bunch of ‘favors’

The NBA draft is now a prime-time, streamlined event. In the era when John Stockton and Karl Malone were picked, the draft started at mid-morning Utah time and lasted until the late afternoon.

The National Basketball Players Association bargained for a two-round draft in 1989, allowing more undrafted players to shop for the best opportunity. BYU's Eric Mika, Weber State's Jeremy Senglin and Utah State's Jalen Moore may become free-agent signees next week, after 60 players are drafted. Of the 50 players from Utah schools who drafted No. 61 or lower from 1954-87, only three played in the NBA: WSU's Justus Thigpen, BYU's Bernie Fryer and Utah's Greg Deane.

Yet being drafted offers some cachet, and the No. 53 jersey hanging in the Vivint Smart Home Arena rafters is a reminder that the Jazz once maximized a longer draft. They took UCLA center Mark Eaton in the fourth round in 1982, after he had played only 41 minutes for the Bruins in his senior season.

In a less productive move in 1977, the franchise (then based in New Orleans) had drafted a woman, Lusia Harris, a star at Delta State in Mississippi. Pregnancy kept her from attending the team's training camp, although she later became the second person associated with the Jazz to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, following Pete Maravich.

"Tip Off," a book devoted to the celebrated 1984 draft that included Stockton, credited former Jazz coach and general manager Frank Layden with drafting Harris. It does sound like something he would have done, but he didn't join the franchise until 1979, the year the Jazz moved to Utah.

Murray resident Barry Hecker managed drafts for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Clippers in the '80s. Shown a list of names he drafted, he remembered some of them. "You didn't worry about those picks after the third round," he said.

In Cleveland in '85, he took Ricky Johnson from Illinois State in the sixth round. "Pretty sure he was a 7-footer," Hecker said. He missed by seven inches; Johnson was a 6-5 forward.

More distinguishable was Tim McCalister, a 2,000-point career scorer from Oklahoma. Hecker's Clippers took him in the third round in '87. "I loved him," Hecker said. "His sister was drop-dead beautiful. And he was a nice player."

So was Georgia's Chad Kessler, a fifth-rounder that year. Sixth-rounder Martin Nessley of Duke, Hecker recalled, was "a big, slow, white kid" — and an actual 7-footer.

Hecker liked to reward his scouts by having them make the late-round picks. In Cleveland, he gave coach George Karl a seventh-round choice: Buzz Peterson from North Carolina, Karl's alma mater.

NBA teams always will find deserving players and give them tryouts, but the draft system of the old days (and the novelty of international players at the time) basically forced them to give them more opportunities to collegians and reward their coaches.

"The thing that I liked about the 10 rounds is you could do some favors," Layden said.

Webster was one of those concessions, as a son of Bridgeport (Conn.) University's longtime coach. The Jazz took him in the seventh and final round in 1987, No. 153 overall. Now a managing director for a wealth management firm in Los Angeles, Webster described his Jazz experience as "a little secret that I don't tell a lot of people."

The preseason stint is noted on his LinkedIn profile, though. When the subject comes up, Webster acknowledged, having once been drafted "holds a lot of prestige now" with only 60 players taken.

He eagerly shares stories from October 1987, when the 5-foot-11 point guard competed with veteran starter Rickey Green, Stockton, third-round pick Billy Donovan (now the Oklahoma City Thunder's coach) and free agent Eddie Hughes.