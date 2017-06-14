MLB: Six Utahns picked on final day of MLB draft

Utah pitcher Andre Jackson led a contingent of players with local ties selected on the third day of the Major League Baseball draft on Thursday. The Los Angeles Dodgers picked Jackson, 21, in the 12th round with the 370th overall pick.

Jackson, a resident of Tucson, Ariz., sat out this past season as a redshirt after having Tommy John surgery in the offseason. He played in 78 games combined between 2016 and 2017, and he played outfield as well as pitcher (12 appearances as a pitcher, 11 in 2016).

The Dodgers also picked Utes pitcher and former American Fork High School standout Riley Ottesen in the fifth round on Wednesday. The MLB draft concluded on Wednesday with rounds 11-40. Jackson was one of four Utes players drafted along with Jayson Rose, Taylorsville resident Dallas Carroll and Ottesen.