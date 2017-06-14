Baseball: Bees lose at home to Reno

The Salt Lake Bees gave up four runs in the first two innings and never recovered in a 5-3 loss to the Reno Aces (41-25) in front of an announced 4,434 at Smith's Ballpark on Wednesday night.
The Bees collected half of their six hits in the bottom of the ninth. Kaleb Cowart was the lone player with two hits for the Bees (36-30). Nolan Fontana, Cesar Puello and Dustin Ackley each drove in runs.
Turning Point • After scoring a pair of first- inning runs, Reno started the second inning with four consecutive men reaching base. Kristopher Negron's RBI triple and Hank Conger's RBI single doubled the Reno lead.