NHL: GM says Preds focused on winning Stanley Cup with young roster

The Predators were the last team into the postseason with 94 points and became only the third team seeded last in its conference to reach the Stanley Cup Final since the NHL went to its conference-based playoff format in 1994. But this is a very young roster with goaltender Pekka Rinne (34) and captain Mike Fisher (37) the oldest mainstays.

All-Star P.K. Subban is the oldest of Nashville's top four defensemen, and the top line is Filip Forsberg (22), Ryan Johansen and Viktor Arvidsson, both 24.

"We'll do everything we can to get back to this position next year," Poile said.

Here are some things to know about the Predators this offseason:

QUICK WHISTLES AND OFFSIDE

Poile said he was frustrated over Colton Sissons' goal not being allowed due to a quick whistle. He said he is disappointed that the system doesn't allow the goal to count and that he will do everything he can moving forward to improve the league's system to correctly count goals. The system may not get every call right, but Poile said they should move closer to 100 percent than 50-50.

"We as managers, the gatekeepers of the game, we have to put in place a system where the right call is always made. Everybody knows the goal should have counted, but the system was not there to allow the goal to be counted," Poile said.

ROSTER ISSUES

Fisher is one of five unrestricted free agents and someone the Predators want back. Poile said Wednesday they haven't started talking to the center. Fisher says he needs to pray about his future with faith, family and then hockey key in whether he returns.

Johansen is one of three key restricted free agents with Arvidsson and Austin Watson. Johansen blossomed this season tying Arvidsson with a team-high 61 points and tied for third with 13 points despite missing the final eight games this postseason injured. Johansen and Arvidsson share an agent, and Poile said the Predators will be talking in Chicago at the draft.

VEGAS

Poile has to submit a plan Saturday on which players to protect from the Golden Knights' expansion draft June 21. Neal, due $5 million next season, along with Colin Wilson and Craig Smith, could be options for that clear salary cap space as well.

INJURIES