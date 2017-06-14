Tribune Mock Draft 1.0: Fultz, Jackson go 1-2, Ball drops to Suns and Jazz take German power forward

NBA Draft » The first five picks are mostly set. After that? It could get wild

With the NBA draft a little over a week away, the top five picks of the lottery are pretty much set, even if the order isn't.

After that, as is the case with most drafts, it becomes a bit of a mystery. Teams send out smokescreens in the media. They hold private workouts. They make promises behind the scenes. Anything to throw off the scent of the people they truly like.

This is a deep draft, one full of point guards and big men. It's a draft that should yield viable talents well into the second round. It's a draft that could have twists and turns, and teams trading up and down.