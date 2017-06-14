Quantcast
Tribune Mock Draft 1.0: Fultz, Jackson go 1-2, Ball drops to Suns and Jazz take German power forward

By connect
First Published      Updated 41 minutes ago
With the NBA draft a little over a week away, the top five picks of the lottery are pretty much set, even if the order isn't.

After that, as is the case with most drafts, it becomes a bit of a mystery. Teams send out smokescreens in the media. They hold private workouts. They make promises behind the scenes. Anything to throw off the scent of the people they truly like.

This is a deep draft, one full of point guards and big men. It's a draft that should yield viable talents well into the second round. It's a draft that could have twists and turns, and teams trading up and down.

It could get wild.

Without further delay, here is The Salt Lake Tribune's initial NBA mock draft. It will be followed by another next week, prior to Thursday's draft. The Jazz hold two first round picks, one at number 24 and one at number 30.

1. Boston Celtics

Markelle Fultz, 6-foot-4, 190, point guard, Washington

The skinny • Maybe the best point guard prospect to come into the NBA since Kyrie Irving. Offensively, Fultz has the entire package. He can score from all three levels, he's a fantastic playmaker, and has all-star upside. There's been talk of the Celtics trading this pick. Their best play is to keep the pick and draft Fultz.

2. Los Angeles Lakers

Josh Jackson, 6-foot-8, 205, shooting guard, Kansas

The skinny •The talk here is Los Angeles drafting Lonzo Ball. But Jackson, simply, is the second best talent in this draft. Here's another thing: The best players in the NBA are wings, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kwahi Leonard. Wings help you win in this league, and Jackson has the chance to be a very good two-way player.

3. Philadelphia 76ers

Jayson Tatum, 6-foot-8, 205, small forward, Duke

The skinny • Tatum has the ability to be a dominant scorer in the NBA, and that's precisely what the Sixers need: A guy from that small forward spot who can light it up. He also fits very well with Ben Simmons, who the Sixers drafted last year. Tatum can score inside or out.

