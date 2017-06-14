Tribune Mock Draft 1.0: Fultz, Jackson go 1-2, Ball drops to Suns and Jazz take German power forward

It could get wild.
Without further delay, here is The Salt Lake Tribune's initial NBA mock draft. It will be followed by another next week, prior to Thursday's draft. The Jazz hold two first round picks, one at number 24 and one at number 30.
1. Boston Celtics
Markelle Fultz, 6-foot-4, 190, point guard, Washington
The skinny • Maybe the best point guard prospect to come into the NBA since Kyrie Irving. Offensively, Fultz has the entire package. He can score from all three levels, he's a fantastic playmaker, and has all-star upside. There's been talk of the Celtics trading this pick. Their best play is to keep the pick and draft Fultz.
2. Los Angeles Lakers
Josh Jackson, 6-foot-8, 205, shooting guard, Kansas
The skinny •The talk here is Los Angeles drafting Lonzo Ball. But Jackson, simply, is the second best talent in this draft. Here's another thing: The best players in the NBA are wings, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kwahi Leonard. Wings help you win in this league, and Jackson has the chance to be a very good two-way player.
3. Philadelphia 76ers
Jayson Tatum, 6-foot-8, 205, small forward, Duke
The skinny • Tatum has the ability to be a dominant scorer in the NBA, and that's precisely what the Sixers need: A guy from that small forward spot who can light it up. He also fits very well with Ben Simmons, who the Sixers drafted last year. Tatum can score inside or out.