Real Salt Lake: Barcelona, Liverpool moving into the neighborhood; how does that affect RSL?

It wasn't random circumstance that the 31-year-old English star was in town kicking it around. Milner was the center of attention Tuesday because Liverpool is expanding its footprint worldwide, and of all places, it has chosen Salt Lake City.

The Liverpool Football Club International Academy Utah (LFC Utah) is on its way to state, headed by Utah businessman and lifelong Liverpool supporter Wayne Scholes.

And as Milner played soccer just across the street from Rio Tinto, it begs the question: What does this mean for RSL? The search for talent has suddenly stiffened in this market. Do clubs the size of Liverpool step on the toes of the local guys?

If you're driving in either direction along I-15, where Salt Lake County and Utah County begin to merge, it's hard to miss the massive building out west. The roof, aptly a claret red, sticks out, nestled at the foot of the Oquirrhs in Herriman.

That's where the future of Real Salt Lake resides.

The estimated $60 million soccer complex will not only house the first team and its USL affiliate Real Monarchs, but just as importantly will serve as the club's primary residential academy. Since 2010, RSL's academy partnered with Grande Sports World in Casa Grande, Ariz. Located 45 minutes south of Phoenix's sprawl, the place became synonymous with churning out professional and Division 1 soccer players.

RSL's owner, Dell Loy Hansen, believes that in order for his franchise to build for the future it must eventually bring all of its elements under one roof, so to speak.

So when RSL made its intentions clear that it was going to relocate its academy to Herriman, Ronald Burks and his staff went to work. Last week, Grande Sports World and the Grande Sports Academy announced that it would without a tenant no longer.

The new occupants? Barcelona. Yeah, that Barcelona.

Burks, the CEO of Grande Sports World, expects to cast a wider net in search of top-flight prospects without the strict geographical regulations of MLS academy set-ups.

"I think we'll attract even more talented kids," he said.

Inside the offices just west of the Salt Lake City International Airport everything is decked out in Liverpool colors and mementos. Chairs, picture frames, windows, everything. On one wall reads a quote from former manager Bill Shankly:

"You must believe you are the best — and then — make sure that you are."