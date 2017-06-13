Steve Holcomb had sleep aid, alcohol in his system at time of death, according to toxicology report

Olympic bobsledder Steve Holcomb had a combination of a prescription sleep aid and alcohol in his system at the time of his death last month, according to a toxicology report.

Holcomb had Zopiclone, best known by the name brand Lunesta, in his system as well as a blood alcohol level of .18, according to the findings released Tuesday by USA Bobsled and Skeleton.

Holcomb died May 6 in his room at the Olympic Training Center in Lake Placid, N.Y. The three-time Olympic medalist was 37.

"Steven's passing is a tragedy and we are devastated to lose him," the Holcomb family said in a statement to USA Bobsled & Skeleton. "Steven was an amazing son and brother who was loved and cherished by his family, his friends, the bobsled community and all the communities he touched around the world. We hold our memories of him close and are so proud of him, not only as an athlete but also as a person. He endeavored to be a role model to others, and to be a kind, considerate and loving man who will be dearly missed in this world. Anyone who knew Steven knew what a private person he was despite being a public figure. Our intentions were to continue to respect his privacy, even in death. We appreciate the outpouring of love and support from around the world."