Quantcast
Home » Sports
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » Sports
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

MLB: Utah’s Jayson Rose becomes second Ute pitcher taken in MLB Draft

By connect
First Published      Updated 1 hour ago
Utah baseball » Right-hander chosen by Brewers in 8th round, following Ottesen
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (3)

Record-setting right-hander Jayson Rose became the second University of Utah pitcher selected on the second day of the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft on Tuesday.

The Milwaukee Brewers selected Rose, who recently completed his junior season with the Utes, in the eighth round of the draft with the 234th overall pick. The Los Angeles Dodgers selected Rose's teammate and fellow right-handed pitcher Riley Ottesen in the fifth round.

Rose, a three-time All-Pac-12 honoree (twice a first-team selection) set the programs career strikeout record (256) this season after setting the single-season mark during last year's conference championship season. In three seasons, he's posted a 19-13 record and a 3.23 ERA with 256 strikeouts and 118 walks in 287 innings.

This past season, Rose went 8-3, led the team and ranked fifth in the Pac-12 in wins and ranked seventh in strikeouts (82).

The Utes finished this season with a 27-24 overall record (15-15 in the Pac-12). Ottesen and Rose represent two thirds of the team's weekend starting pitching rotation.

 

COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()