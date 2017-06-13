MLB: Utah’s Jayson Rose becomes second Ute pitcher taken in MLB Draft

Utah baseball » Right-hander chosen by Brewers in 8th round, following Ottesen

Record-setting right-hander Jayson Rose became the second University of Utah pitcher selected on the second day of the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft on Tuesday.

The Milwaukee Brewers selected Rose, who recently completed his junior season with the Utes, in the eighth round of the draft with the 234th overall pick. The Los Angeles Dodgers selected Rose's teammate and fellow right-handed pitcher Riley Ottesen in the fifth round.

Rose, a three-time All-Pac-12 honoree (twice a first-team selection) set the programs career strikeout record (256) this season after setting the single-season mark during last year's conference championship season. In three seasons, he's posted a 19-13 record and a 3.23 ERA with 256 strikeouts and 118 walks in 287 innings.