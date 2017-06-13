Quantcast
Giants draft Lone Peak pitcher Corry in third round

By Kendra Andrews The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Updated 1 hour ago
MLB » Knights left-hander is the first Utah player to be selected in 2017, going 96th overall.
On his way to Salt Lake City for a newspaper photo shoot, Lone Peak pitcher Seth Corry received the call that he had been waiting for his whole life: the call telling him he was on his way to the major leagues.

After being selected by the San Francisco Giants in the third round Tuesday, the Knights' lefty was ecstatic — but mostly relieved.

"I didn't show too much happiness or anything like that but it really is just a sigh of relief because I've been struggling with what decision to make," said Corry, who has been battling internally over a choice of playing college ball for BYU or turning professional. "I never fully came to one decision 100 percent, but when I got that call I felt like it was the right thing for me."

That battle intensified when Corry was not picked in either the first or second round Monday — something he was told was a serious possibility and maybe counted on a bit too much. But it all worked out in the end.

"I got a little overexcited, and when it didn't happen I was super down and super confused. I had to really sleep on it and think about if pro ball was the right thing for me," he said. "It has been a roller coaster the past two days but I'm just happy to get it over with."

During his senior season at Lone Peak High School, Corry threw 97 strikeouts in 52 innings with a 2.29 ERA. He also batted .315 and hit 11 homers.

Corry had committed to attend and play for BYU in the fall, but after going 96th overall — putting him in line for an estimated bonus in excess of $500,000 — those college plans have now been cast aside.

"The three years at BYU would have been just another stepping stone to get to this point," said Corry. "Being able to start right away, right now is awesome."

The Giants, of course, are well established as a top organization, with three World Series championships in the past decade.

While being selected early in the draft by such a storied franchise is an honor, Corry says he is ready to get right to work.

"I'm hoping to be a big leaguer," he said. "I'm not satisfied with being a professional baseball player. I want to be a big league pitcher for them."

kandrews@sltrib.com Twitter: @kendra_andrews

 

