Giants draft Lone Peak pitcher Corry in third round

That battle intensified when Corry was not picked in either the first or second round Monday — something he was told was a serious possibility and maybe counted on a bit too much. But it all worked out in the end.

"I got a little overexcited, and when it didn't happen I was super down and super confused. I had to really sleep on it and think about if pro ball was the right thing for me," he said. "It has been a roller coaster the past two days but I'm just happy to get it over with."

During his senior season at Lone Peak High School, Corry threw 97 strikeouts in 52 innings with a 2.29 ERA. He also batted .315 and hit 11 homers.

Corry had committed to attend and play for BYU in the fall, but after going 96th overall — putting him in line for an estimated bonus in excess of $500,000 — those college plans have now been cast aside.

"The three years at BYU would have been just another stepping stone to get to this point," said Corry. "Being able to start right away, right now is awesome."

The Giants, of course, are well established as a top organization, with three World Series championships in the past decade.

While being selected early in the draft by such a storied franchise is an honor, Corry says he is ready to get right to work.

"I'm hoping to be a big leaguer," he said. "I'm not satisfied with being a professional baseball player. I want to be a big league pitcher for them."

