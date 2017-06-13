Giants draft Lone Peak pitcher Corry in third round

On his way to Salt Lake City for a newspaper photo shoot, Lone Peak pitcher Seth Corry received the call that he had been waiting for his whole life: the call telling him he was on his way to the major leagues.
After being selected by the San Francisco Giants in the third round Tuesday, the Knights' lefty was ecstatic — but mostly relieved.
"I didn't show too much happiness or anything like that but it really is just a sigh of relief because I've been struggling with what decision to make," said Corry, who has been battling internally over a choice of playing college ball for BYU or turning professional. "I never fully came to one decision 100 percent, but when I got that call I felt like it was the right thing for me."