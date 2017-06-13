MLB: Dodgers select Utah’s Riley Ottesen in MLB Draft

The University of Utah baseball program continued its recent run of having pitchers drafted into professional baseball on Tuesday.

The Los Angeles Dodgers selected right-handed pitcher and Utah native Riley Ottesen in the fifth round with the 160th overall pick on the second day of Major League Baseball's First-Year Player Draft.

Ottesen, a Highland resident and former American Fork High School standout, recently completed his sophomore season with the Utes. Going into the draft, MLB.com ranked Ottesen the 107th-best draft prospect this year, while Baseball America listed him as the 205th-best draft-eligible prospect.

Both MLB.com and Baseball America ranked him the second-best prospect in Utah behind prep standout Seth Corry, who the San Francisco Giants picked in the third round (96th overall).