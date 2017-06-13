Quantcast
MLB: Dodgers select Utah’s Riley Ottesen in MLB Draft

By connect
The University of Utah baseball program continued its recent run of having pitchers drafted into professional baseball on Tuesday.

The Los Angeles Dodgers selected right-handed pitcher and Utah native Riley Ottesen in the fifth round with the 160th overall pick on the second day of Major League Baseball's First-Year Player Draft.

Ottesen, a Highland resident and former American Fork High School standout, recently completed his sophomore season with the Utes. Going into the draft, MLB.com ranked Ottesen the 107th-best draft prospect this year, while Baseball America listed him as the 205th-best draft-eligible prospect.

Both MLB.com and Baseball America ranked him the second-best prospect in Utah behind prep standout Seth Corry, who the San Francisco Giants picked in the third round (96th overall).

Ottesen, 22, went 3-0 in his first four starts this season, and he gave up seven earned runs and stuck out 19 in 25 1/3 innings. He finished the season with a 5-4 record and a 4.93 ERA in 16 games (15 starts). In two seasons with the Utes, Ottesen has gone 7-6 in 39 games (18 starts) with three saves, a 5.37 ERA, 119 strikeouts and 52 walks in 137 1/3 innings.

In the previous nine seasons, the Utes have had nine pitchers drafted. That group includes five pitchers taken in the first 10 rounds led by Tyler Wagner, a fourth-round pick in 2012 (155th overall). Wagner made his major-league debut in May 2015. Wagner is currently with the Texas Rangers' Triple-A affiliate.

This story will be updated.

