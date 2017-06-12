NBA Finals: LeBron holds his head high

James had 41 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists and Kyrie Irving added 26 points but the Cavs never could dig out of a hole created by a second-quarter barrage and ended their season with a 129-120 loss to the Warriors in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night.

Cleveland has now lost two of the three showdowns in this Finals trilogy. Their one title came last year when the Cavs became the first NBA team to rally from a 3-1 Finals deficit to deliver the city its first major championship since 1964.

The Cavs managed to stave off elimination once in this series with a 137-116 win in Game 4 at home but couldn't pull off another improbable comeback this year.

"We were able to get them last year, and they went out and got one of the best players that this league has ever seen," James said. "They did a great job, their front office and their players, by doing that recruiting, the things that they did in the summertime, and obviously it paid dividends."

James had a spectacular series, averaging 33.6 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists but it wasn't enough. When it was over, James went straight to congratulate Durant, who got revenge for losing the title with Oklahoma City to James' Miami Heat five years ago.

"Man, he's freaking awesome.," Irving said of Durant.

Cleveland got off to a fast start and built a 41-33 lead on a dunk by James early in the second quarter. Durant appeared to commit his third foul on the play, but the officials let it go and the game quickly turned.