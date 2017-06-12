College gymnastics: Utah State coach Nadalie Walsh resigns to take reins at Illinois

Utah State gymnastics coach Nadalie Walsh has resigned to take a similar position at Illinois.

Walsh spent four seasons at Utah State and guided the Aggies to four consecutive NCAA regional championship appearances, a feat that hadn't been accomplished since the program appeared in 17 straight regionals from 1986-2002. Her career record with Utah State stands at 38-63 overall, including 33-34 in the regular season and 17-17 in dual meets. She was the third coach in program history.

Utah State was seeded fourth at the 2017 NCAA Seattle Regional, but placed sixth with a score of 194.850.

"It is a bittersweet moment to be announcing my decision to leave my Aggie family," Walsh said in a statement released by the school, "Coaching at Utah State has been the most enjoyable years of my career. It has been an incredible journey to have partnered with the department, the student-athletes, alumni and the community of Logan to bring Utah State gymnastics back to the regional spotlight."