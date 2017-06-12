NFL: It may be early, but the Cowboys have the makings of an NFC Super Bowl favorite

"I think this is just the beginning for the Cowboys," Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said immediately after the game. "There's going to be more battles like this over the years. They should be really proud of what they accomplished."

Indeed, Prescott and Elliott were two of the league's most indispensable players as rookies. The Cowboys became the league's marquee team, leading the NFL's post-election rebound in television viewership after it sagged dramatically early last season.

"I know now that this team was capable of playing all the way through this thing," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said after the defeat to Green Bay. "Even with rookies in key spots, I know now that we were ready to win. We didn't. That's very real. ⅛The Packers⅜ deserve all the credit. It's no consolation here because this is a team that's coached and has the leadership and character to give us a chance to win the game. It hurts. It really hurts."

If the Cowboys can use that feeling of emptiness as fuel for the upcoming season, they certainly can take the next step. It would be foolish to think otherwise.

But there are issues. There will be expectations on Prescott, which he did not face last season. There are potential vulnerabilities on defense, particularly in the secondary. The NFC East could be challenging, a rarity over the last decade or so. The New York Giants are coming off a playoff season led by their rebuilt defense, and continue to look toward quarterback Eli Manning and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to make the offense better. The Philadelphia Eagles seek improvement in Year 2 for quarterback Carson Wentz. The Washington Redskins hope to be better on defense and will try to make things work in what could be quarterback Kirk Cousins's final season in D.C., barring a long-term resolution to his contract dilemma.

If the Cowboys falter, a handful of teams should be right on their heels in the NFC.

The Atlanta Falcons are the defending conference champs and have the reigning MVP in quarterback Matt Ryan, but must make things work on offense without departed coordinator Kyle Shanahan. The Seattle Seahawks must rise above reports of internal dissension. The Packers still have Rodgers. The Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals try to return to prominence. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers seek a breakthrough in Year 3 for quarterback Jameis Winston.

Still, all eyes will be on the Cowboys. But that doesn't necessarily make things any easier.

. . . AND TEN

1. Jets tanking? . . . There was so much talk last week about the New York Jets tanking the upcoming season that it almost became accepted as fact. But let's not get carried away.

The Jets went 5-11 last season with a roster filled with older players. A rebuild was in order. That overhaul probably could have begun a year earlier, but last offseason, the Jets were coming off a 10-6 season and a playoff near miss. Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick had been productive. Beginning to remake the roster at that point would have been a tough sell.

So it's happening now. A 5-11 team with a core of older players probably wasn't going to get any better. The Jets weren't staring at a 12-4 season if they'd kept their team intact. So they have performed a housecleaning. It says here that was the right thing to do.