NBA: Kyrie Irving is the king of Finals elimination games. Can he save the Cavs again?

"It's a time to definitely show everything that you're made of in those moments," Irving said. "Regardless of any situation, I always feel like if I do a great job of giving confidence in my teammates and remaining calm in the situation, then we have a great chance of coming out on the successful side."

In four elimination games against the Warriors, Irving has averaged 32.5 points while shooting 53 percent overall, 55 percent on three-pointers and 94 percent from the foul line. In the biggest moment of all, with 53 seconds remaining in Game 7, Irving drained the game-winning, step-back three over Steph Curry.

"He looks forward to those moments," Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson said. "That's when he's the most locked in, when the intensity is at the highest."

Irving does not fit the modern prototype for a point guard, neither a pick-and-roll maestro nor a passer who looks to create open three-pointers for others. He idolized Kobe Bryant, and it shows in his one-on-one mentality. But he fits the Cavaliers perfectly. Irving's individual brilliance as a scorer lessens the immense burden on James. On most Cavaliers possessions, James facilitates offense. Irving can create offense alone, able to beat a defender with his quickness and ballhandling without need for a screen. When Irving isolates his defender, James can conserve energy.

Irving can finish with his left or right hand, with a runner, floater or layup, often banked off the glass at an uncommon angle, with exotic spin typically reserved for a pool table. "It doesn't really seem like he has a weakness, going either way or pulling up," Thompson said. On the perimeter, he creates space in a blink, and he does not need much to activate his sudden release.

More than perhaps any player in the league, Irving defeats excellent defense. Irving has taken 25 shots in the Finals with a defender within two feet of him, according to the NBA's tracking data. The next-closest total belongs to Kevin Durant, who has taken 15. Irving has attempted 20.3 percent of the 123 shots taken with a defender within two feet of the shooter during the series.

The contested shots have not damaged his efficiency. Irving has made 14 of his 25 closely guarded shots, good for 56 percent, better than any player in the series who has taken at least 15 shots overall. For Irving, bad looks do not exist.

"I just think he has a better shot-making ability than anybody else, maybe in the history of the NBA," Jefferson said. "I think Steph Curry is very, very similar. A lot of the shots that they shoot are bad shots from the idea of a basketball standpoint. But we want to call Kyrie's bad shots. It's like, no. He can just make those shots. Steph can just make those shots. I wouldn't call Kyrie's shots bad. He can just make shots that no one else has ever been able to make on a consistent basis, in a big moment."

Irving faced no bigger moment than the final minute of Game 7 last year. One-on-one with Curry, Irving dribbled between legs, hopped to his right, faded away and swished a three-pointer with Curry's hand in his face to break an 89-89 tie. Forget Irving's ability to make the three. Consider the self-assurance required for Irving to take it: Playing on the same team as James, Irving felt at ease seizing control of the possession and deciding the entire season.

"He has established a relationship," Jefferson said. "And he has proven himself to a point where the best player on the planet feels like, 'Hey, this is your moment. You have the best matchup. You're going against Steph, and we feel like that matchup is favorable, and you have proven yourself time and time again.' "

"That confidence has been echoed just throughout my whole persona," Irving said. "Everything that I carry my whole life, I've had that. Just those moments, whether it be a success or a failure, you still have to be able to live with those decisions."

At times, Jefferson said, Irving "wants that moment so bad he puts pressure on himself, because he expects that much of himself." At the end of Game 3, he cemented the Cavaliers' collapse when he front-rimmed a step-back three-pointer in the final 30 seconds, the end of a possession in which his dribbling exhausted the shot clock. But the Cavaliers, and Irving, will live with those misses, because they have seen him make plays so many times in similar situations. His 40-point response in Game 4 illustrated his conviction.

"I definitely failed a few times," Irving said. "But, yeah, it definitely doesn't affect me going in, nor does it affect the mind-set."

And so, in Game 5, Thompson will again face an arduous challenge. Warriors Coach Steve Kerr compared Thompson to "the yellow lab who just keeps chasing the ball all day. He doesn't think. He just chases Kyrie all day." Thompson wants to make Irving work for every basket, knowing easy shots put scorers in a rhythm, and that's when the difficult shots go in, too. He hopes not necessarily to stop Irving, but to wear him down, so his production plummets in the fourth quarter.

"There's only so much you can do against certain guys," Kerr said. "We'll try our best to make things a little tougher on him, with full awareness that he may go for 40 again."

In a game such as Monday night's, it would not be a surprise. An injury sidelined Irving after Game 1 of the 2015 Finals, which means Warriors have not won a title with Irving on the floor. Irving will again try to keep the Cavaliers alive, in a way few others can.

"He's just been built for that moment," James said. "I said that over and over again, that he's always been built for the biggest moments. It's not surprising. He's just that special."