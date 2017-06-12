MLB draft guide: Greene, McKay, Wright among top prospects

Some of the top players eligible for the Major League Baseball draft (with position, school, height, weight — as listed by Major League Baseball — and college class):

JORDON ADELL

OF, Ballard H.S. (Kentucky), 6-foot-3, 205 pounds.

Hit .562 with 25 home runs, 61 RBIs, 53 runs scored, .667 on-base percentage and 1.437 slugging percentage in just 35 games as senior. Impressive follow-up to fantastic junior season in which he hit .449 with 11 HRs and 44 RBIs. Considered one of best all-around talents in draft. Also was 1-0 with 1.55 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings while throwing fastball that hit mid- to upper-90s, but pro future is likely as power-hitting outfielder. Won home run derby at prestigious Area Code Games in California last summer. Louisville recruit.