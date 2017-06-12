Quantcast
MLB draft guide: Greene, McKay, Wright among top prospects

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr. AP Sports Writer
First Published      Updated 3 hours ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (4)

Some of the top players eligible for the Major League Baseball draft (with position, school, height, weight — as listed by Major League Baseball — and college class):

JORDON ADELL

OF, Ballard H.S. (Kentucky), 6-foot-3, 205 pounds.

Hit .562 with 25 home runs, 61 RBIs, 53 runs scored, .667 on-base percentage and 1.437 slugging percentage in just 35 games as senior. Impressive follow-up to fantastic junior season in which he hit .449 with 11 HRs and 44 RBIs. Considered one of best all-around talents in draft. Also was 1-0 with 1.55 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings while throwing fastball that hit mid- to upper-90s, but pro future is likely as power-hitting outfielder. Won home run derby at prestigious Area Code Games in California last summer. Louisville recruit.

———

SHANE BAZ

RHP, Concordia Lutheran H.S. (Texas), 6-3, 190.

Power-hitting third baseman is one of several two-way players at top of this year's draft, and is expected to be selected as pitcher. Has fastball that sits in mid-90s to go along with impressive arsenal that includes tough 85-88 mph cutter, solid curveball and deceptive changeup. If he chooses to attend college at TCU, Baz would pitch and hit — has big-time power: slugged 18 HRs in opening round of Area Code Games home run derby last summer.

———

AUSTIN BECK

OF, North Davidson H.S. (North Carolina), 6-1, 190.

Hit. 590 with 12 HRs and could be one of first high school position players taken, largely because of power bat. Rebounded this spring from torn anterior cruciate ligament and cartilage in left knee last May. Terrific speed with powerful arm could make him ideal right fielder at pro level. North Carolina recruit.

———

J.B. BUKAUSKAS

RHP, North Carolina, 6-0, 195, junior.

Went 9-1 with 2.53 ERA and 116 strikeouts and 37 walks in 92 2/3 innings for Tar Heels while being selected Atlantic Coast Conference pitcher of year. One of four finalists for Dick Howser Trophy and semifinalist for Golden Spikes Award, both given to best amateur player in country. Mid-90s fastball and mid-80s slider give him two terrific pitches to go along with progressing slider. Projects as front-end starter or perhaps even closer.

———

ALEX FAEDO

