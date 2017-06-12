NHL: Andrew Barroway becomes Coyotes’ sole owner

Andrew Barroway is now sole owner of the Coyotes, a move the NHL hopes will help them secure a long-term foothold in Arizona.

Barroway bought out the Coyotes' minority owners, according to a person with direct knowledge of the transaction who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the deal has not been announced. Amid continued questions about the Coyotes' arena situation, the person said Barroway is committed to keeping the Coyotes in the area.

That's certainly the league's belief as Barroway takes over.

"The reorganization is an effort to consolidate and strengthen the ownership and to resolve various disputes among the existing owners," NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said. "We believe this will better position the club to achieve a long-term solution in the Valley."