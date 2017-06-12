Gordon Hayward’s wife’s Instagram post stirs up Jazz, Celtics fans

The NBA offseason can be stressful, especially for franchises waiting to see what their star players will do when free agency opens on July 1. Every crumb, particle and sliver of information is fretted over — especially when a family member close to the star player posts a photo that could be a hint.

So when Gordon Hayward's wife, Robyn Hayward, posted Sunday night on Instagram a photo of their daughter wearing a "Go Green" shirt with a shamrock underneath — Jazz and Celtics fans alike went into a frenzy on social media.

Forgive them for they know not what they do to the internet pic.twitter.com/PhPgOrFTfk & mdash; Angie Treasure (@snark_tank) June 12, 2017 Hayward deleted and later clarified the post with a screenshot of the shirt and caption that read: "For the record....I had got this shirt on sale for the girls because they had it in both their sizes ... It's a St. Patrick's Day shirt." For you guys wondering Jazz fans reacted accordingly with dismay, posting tweets like "I want to die," "Having a serious panic attack," and this: "She knows EXACTLY what she's doin" pic.twitter.com/z9M1dwpk7U — Reagan Nickl (@reagan_nickl) June 12, 2017 Celtics fans spammed Hayward's post with shamrock emojis and cries of "GO GREEN." I didn't realize how annoying #Celtics fans were until I checked the comment section of Haywards WIFE'S Instagram. pic.twitter.com/QAFY30ywgl — Cole (@ColeSwan) June 12, 2017

Hayward has been linked to the Eastern Conference Finals participants for obvious reasons, chief among them the potential of playing for his college coach Brad Stevens, but the Jazz are throwing everything behind hanging on to their star.

Still, the photo will draw debate, overblown or not, in a crucial offseason for the future of the Jazz.

bsmith@sltrib.com

Twitter: @BrennanJSmith