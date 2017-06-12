Real Salt Lake: Justen Glad eager to help RSL escape its ongoing rut

"After that happened," Glad said, "I was all-in mentally. I knew my body was ready to go."

Worries over the injury — a ruptured anterior ligament of the fibular head in his right leg — vanished. After the tackle, Glad waited a week and a half to return to action for the first time since suffering the injury in early March as the U-20s won the CONCACAF Championship for the first time ever.

As the U.S. lead Senegal 1-0 in the 84th minute of its second group-stage match, Glad waited to sub on. He sprinted to help the Americans see out a lead. With his 2017 status no longer out of reach, RSL's best defender took in a deep sigh of relief.

"Even after the game ended, I got back to my room and I couldn't fall asleep," he said. "I still had a lot of energy built up from finally being back, and being able to say that, 'I'm back and ready to go.'"

Glad and the three other RSL first-teamers who helped push the U.S. U-20s the quarterfinal round of the World Cup are back with their club team now.

Of the myriad of issues plaguing RSL in its 4-10-2 start to the season, missing Glad's presence on the back line is nearly tops the list. The RSL academy product rose to become the team's most essential defender in 2016, making 27 starts and developing into an indispensable asset.

"It's been great finally getting him out to practice and having him in the group," RSL captain Kyle Beckerman said. "It's going to help."

Glad's injury in the CONCACAF Championship came just a few days after RSL's season opener. As RSL prepares for its U.S. Open Cup match Wednesday at Sacramento Republic FC and its return to league play Saturday at home against Minnesota United, it does so with Glad, thankfully, back in the fold.

RSL coach Mike Petke recently joked with his staff, explaining how excited he was to coach Glad at full capacity. Since taking over in late March, Petke hasn't had the luxury of working with the club's youngest and most-promising center back.

"It's important for Justen to keep going, because he's done well with the U-20s and he's back to a spot where he can't have any dips now and he needs to keep pushing himself," Petke said.

After subbing on in the last two U-20 World Cup group stage matches, Glad started the Round of 16 rout over New Zealand scoring a goal and registering an assist in the 6-0 win. He earned another start in the 2-1 extra time loss to Venezuela in the quarterfinal round. He calls the World Cup experience — no surprise — one of the best he's had to date.

Glad is also finally ready to shift his focus now, too. RSL needs all the help it can get at the moment.

"Obviously we're kind of in a rut right now," he said, "and I think if I can come back and kind of help elevate the team and do my part, I think that'd be awesome for me and the club to kind of get the morale where it needs to be."

Along with lifelong friends and U-20 teammates Brooks Lennon, Sebastian Saucedo and Danny Acosta, Glad said the foursome are determined to help kickstart a much-needed turnaround.