Auto racing: Wallace falls behind, falls ill in milestone 1st Cup start

The 23-year-old driver had some issues early in the race — he was too fast on pit road and nearly missed his pit stall because he looked for the number he used in his second-tier Xfinity Series team.

That almost seemed like good news for Wallace, who finished a lap down in 26th, when he fell ill and needed medical attention after he congratulated race winner Ryan Blaney in victory lane.

"Heck of a way to end my weekend, passing out," Wallace said.

Wallace was bombarded this week by interview requests and fans flocked to him around the Pocono garage. More commonly known by his nickname "Bubba," the easygoing Wallace handled the spotlight with ease.

Watching the race on TV 3,000 miles away in California, Bill Lester was rooting for Wallace. Lester made two starts in 2006 and was the last black driver to make a Cup start. Lester met Wallace at a Truck race in Kansas a few years ago and had followed his progression through NASCAR.

"I think he's doing a great job," Lester said. "I'm glad he's getting a chance."

Lester was a sports car driver who had little interest early in his career at chasing a NASCAR ride. He wanted to compete in races like the 24 Hours of Daytona, not necessarily the Daytona 500.

But it was more than stock cars that soured him on NASCAR.

"Whenever I watched it, I saw a bunch of Confederate flags — stars and bars staring back at me," he said. "It was racing I could not identify with. Drivers I could not identify with. For me to wind up in NASCAR, it was a huge anomaly."

Lester made his only start in NASCAR's developmental series in 1999, had 142 career starts in the Truck series and was 45 years old when he made those two Cup starts in 2006.

"I wanted to be where the action was. I wanted to be where I could make a name for myself and compete with the best," he said.

Lester said he tuned out the racism that came his way.

"I was booed during driver introductions for no reasons that I could appreciate," he said. "Did it affect me? No, but I was well aware of it and was conscious of it that not everybody was welcoming of my presence. I can't change what people have been brought up to think and believe."

According to NASCAR, Wallace joined at least seven other black drivers in to reach the Cup level in the 69-year history of the series: Elias Bowie, Charlie Scott, Wendell Scott, George Wiltshire, Randy Bethea, Willy T. Ribbs and Lester.

Scott is the only one to win a Cup race, on Dec. 1, 1963, and the next win at a NASCAR national event by a black driver came in 2013 when Wallace took the Truck Series checkered flag at Martinsville.