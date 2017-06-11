Soccer: Press gives U.S. women 1-0 victory in Norway

Sandefjord, Norway • Christen Press scored to help the U.S. national team beat Norway 1-0 on Sunday.

Press broke through in the 60th minute. It was her 42nd international goal.

Mallory Pugh, a 19-year-old who earlier this year decided to go pro rather than play college soccer, injured her ankle in warmups, according to U.S. Soccer. She was replaced in the starting lineup by Meghan Klingenberg.

Midfielder Rose Lavelle appeared to injure her hamstring late in the game and gingerly walked off the field. Lavelle was replaced by Carli Lloyd, who did not start against Norway after playing in a 1-0 victory over Sweden on Thursday, the first stop on the two-game European Tour.