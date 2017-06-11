Boxing: California fighter in coma after loss to Utah’s Jose Haro

Featherweight boxer Daniel Franco of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., suffered a brain injury in Saturday night's eighth-round knockout loss to Utah boxer Jose Haro and remained in a medically induced coma Sunday afternoon.
Haro, 30, of West Jordan, claimed the USBA featherweight title with the victory in the main event of a CBS Sports Network-televised boxing show at the WinnaVegas Casino in Sloan, Iowa. Haro improved his record to 14-1-1 and is still undefeated since being shot in both feet in October of 2015 outside a Walmart in West Valley City.
"At this point the doctors have told us the next 48 hours will be critical in regards to him making a complete recovery," Franco's manager, Ray Chaparro, said in a statement. "We ask for prayers from the boxing community at this time."