Boxing: California fighter in coma after loss to Utah’s Jose Haro

Franco (16-2-3), had been hurt repeatedly by Haro in the sixth, seventh and eighth rounds of the scheduled 10-rounder, and was knocked down by a clean overhand right early in the eighth round. He beat the count that time, but moments later Haro connected squarely with another vicious right hand, and Franco fell hard, face first, into the canvas.

Referee Celestino Cruz immediately stopped the fight, realizing a count was not going to be needed, with two minutes and 43 seconds elapsed in the eighth round.

Franco, 25, was helped to a stool in the ring and received some medical attention as the bout's results were read, but eventually sprawled back down on the mat and was taken out of the ring on a stretcher.

He was rushed to Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa, and underwent emergency surgery to stop two brain bleeds. He is expected to remain in Iowa for several weeks, and possibly months, according to Roc Nation, his promotion group.

It was Haro's eighth win by KO in 16 professional fights, but the 5-foot-9 Franco had a 4-inch height advantage and was regarded by most boxing experts as the favorite in the bout.