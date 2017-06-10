Boxing: Utah pro Jose Haro scores 8th-round KO in national television debut

Twenty months after he was shot in both feet outside a Walmart in West Valley City by a complete stranger, West Jordan's Jose Haro is the USBA super featherweight boxing champion.
Haro, 30, defeated California's Daniel Franco, 25, in a nationally televised fight on Saturday night at the WinnaVegas Casino Arena in Sloan, Iowa.
The win as a decided underdog means Haro, who improved to 14-1-1 in his professional boxing career, is eligible to fight for the WBC and WBA featherweight title belts.
Haro dominated almost every round of the fight on CBS Sports Network, despite Franco having a 4-inch height advantage.