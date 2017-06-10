Soccer: Real Monarchs set league record with eighth win in a row

Sandy • Chandler Hoffman and Andrew Brody each scored as the Real Monarchs beat Portland Timbers 2, 2-0, on Saturday to earn its eighth consecutive victory, tying the USL record.

It is the seventh consecutive home win for the Monarchs (11-1-0, 33 points) dating to last season.

Real Salt Lake defender David Horst played 45 minutes in Saturday's win in a rehab start with the Monarchs, who took a 1-0 lead in the 41st minute when Sebastian Velasquz assisted on Brody's first goal of the season. Hoffman added his team-high eighth goal of the season in the 67th minute.