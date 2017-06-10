Draymond being Draymond: Warriors’ Green embraces role of NBA Finals heel

"I've won one on the road. I want to see how it feels to win one at home. Got to come out with some fire and try to get it done."

Green's remarks were part of a roughly nine-minute media session that allowed the all-star power forward to riff on everything that happened during Friday's wild game — the unusual actions of the referees, Cleveland's insanely hot shooting, his own interactions with the crowd.

The moment allowed Green to morph into his favorite role (away from the court): becoming basketball's version of a wrestling heel.

"I love this game, and I love y'all," Green said with a smile. "I appreciate y'all.

"I'm having a great time right now."

Throughout, that smile never left his face. He knew, with every answer he gave, he was stirring the pot, and he was perfectly fine with it.

This is the way Green approaches the game. When he's on the court, he never stops chirping at opposing players, an endless stream of trash talk.

"He's one of the best in the game at being a trash-talker," Kevin Love, his counterpart for the Cavaliers, said earlier in this series. "He's a guy that sets the tone for them. And this is the NBA Finals ... Everybody expects that and hopes for that."

He also has no problem taking on opposing fans, happily embracing the role of the player everyone loves to hate — so long as they aren't fans of the Warriors. In the brief, confusing moments when it seemed like Green might have been tossed from Friday night's game midway through the third quarter after referee Marc Davis hit Green with what, at the time, seemed like a second technical foul, as the public address system blared the Ray Charles classic, "Hit The Road Jack" and the crowd here exploded in ecstasy, Green held his arms aloft and asked the crowd for more.

"They make me feel good," Green said of the Cleveland fans. "They show me how important I am to them. They are at home thinking about me.

"If you come into the game chanting my name, you be at home thinking about me. So shout out to them for the love."

Then, after chastising Davis for the technical postgame, he took on the people of Cleveland again.

"Nah, I really don't pay much attention to anyone in Cleveland, honestly," Green said. "They don't seem to be the sharpest people around."

In some ways, Green's postgame banter was a way to deflect from everything that happened in the game itself. Green had 16 points and 14 rebounds in 39 minutes for the Warriors, but went just 6-for-16 from the field — shooting more than both Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson — and going 1-for-6 from 3-point range. The Cavaliers would be perfectly happy to replicate those numbers in Game 5.

The parallels between this Game 4 — with the Warriors losing their composure and picking up several technicals as a team, not to mention Green's bizarre moment where he briefly expected to be ejected — and the one these teams played a year ago were unmistakable. In that game, Green wound up getting himself suspended for Game 5 after taking a swipe at LeBron James's midsection when he stepped over Green in the final minutes.