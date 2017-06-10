So, there was that time LeBron James threw an alley-oop to himself ...

"I mean, he's a Gatorade baby," J.R. Smith said. "He was made in a lab somewhere. There's a lot of things he does that we can't explain."

In the third quarter, James led the break and drove past Klay Thompson into the lane. He planned to jump to draw Thompson close to him and kick to Kyle Korver, spotted up on the left wing. But when he leapt, Thompson drifted toward Korver and into the passing window.

James also noticed Draymond Green moving from the wing toward Tristan Thompson, and Thompson had his back to James, anyway, anticipating a rebound chance. In midair, he had run out of options. Or at least, he had run out of the options available to most players.

"He was like stuck in the air, and I was like, 'throw it off the backboard,'" Korver said. "And he did."

Just before James landed, he scooped the ball off the glass. He took two steps, exploded over Thompson and slammed the ball with two hands, over Thompson's head.

"He dunked on Tristan," Smith said. "That was the craziest part."

"I'm just glad it was my teammate," Thompson said.

In the middle of the Finals, with his team's season on the line and within the flow of the game, James had executed an alley-oop to himself off the backboard. It was a cocktail of quick thinking and ferocious athleticism few others are capable of.

"What the hell are you doing?" Smith said. "You see it in the park and stuff so much growing up. You never really think about somebody doing it in a Finals game, Game 4 when you're down 3-0."

"I guess when you can jump that high, you can make decisions in the air," Korver said. "Amazing play. It was just like, 'He's covered, he's covered, he's covered, I'm in the air, what do I do? Okay.' I feel like I saw Kobe do that once.

"I can't imagine doing that."