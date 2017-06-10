Nobody’s perfect in the NBA playoffs, but Warriors have company in Fo’ Fo’ Fo’ 76ers

Over time, greatness has evolved, and the Sixers are no longer peerless as a one-loss NBA champion. The Shaq-Kobe Lakers went 15-1 in 2001, and now they hold the best single-postseason win percentage at .938. If Golden State returns home and finishes off Cleveland in Game 5 on Monday night, the Warriors will be a little better, at 16-1.

They won't, however, go undefeated. Cleveland, down 3-0 like Milwaukee was 34 years ago, prevented history in Game 4. So perfection is safe from a Warriors' takeover, at least for now.

It's a good thing because perhaps some folks might ease off the Greatest Team Ever hyperbole just a little, while others should feel free to stop attempting to diminish what the Warriors are accomplishing. Perhaps it will be easier to live in the now until Golden State is finished with a run that could be dynastic. Perhaps it will be easier to understand that, even though the game changes and grows, past excellence will not be forgotten.

In the Sixers' case, they'll always be the first team to pursue perfection without flinching.

"There probably never has been a more perfect season," said Pat Williams, a senior vice president for the Orlando Magic who was the Philadelphia general manager from 1974 to 1986. "Every player was still at his peak, age wise, and Billy Cunningham did a terrific job coaching that team. Nobody in our core got hurt. Nobody went through slumps. It was just the best year.

"It was one brilliant, brilliant sports achievement, but we could never get there again."

There is no ideal historical comparison for the Warriors, who have gone 207-39 the past three seasons. They won the NBA title in 2015 and lost to Cleveland in seven games in last year's Finals to end a record-setting 73-9 season. Now, after signing superstar Kevin Durant last summer, they're on the verge of another title. Their circumstances are unique, and there's no perfect match, but a portion of their story resembles the 1982-83 Philadelphia squad.

The Sixers were more tortured. After they acquired ABA superstar Julius Erving in 1976, they carried championship expectations, but they lost in the Finals in 1977, 1980 and 1982. In addition, they lost in the Eastern Conference finals in 1978 and 1981. They were heartbreakingly close, and as the 1980s began, they were about to be also-rans in a decade of Lakers-Celtics domination. After the Sixers lost in six games to the Lakers in 1982, Philadelphia owner Harold Katz reacted by losing patience with center Darryl Dawkins and trading him. Now, the team needed a starting center, and it pulled off one of the most stunning and controversial moves of that era, acquiring Malone, the reigning league MVP, from the Houston Rockets.

The Sixers had won 58 games and gone to the Finals. Now, they had Malone, a free agent was acquired through a sign-and-trade agreement that allowed Houston to receive a first-round pick and veteran center Caldwell Jones from Philadelphia. The Sixers' cost for a breakthrough? A six-year, $13.2 million contract that was deemed preposterous back then.

"It was a very controversial pickup," said Williams, whose team went on to sweep the New York Knicks, beat Milwaukee in five and then sweep the Lakers in the 1983 playoffs. "We were stymied. We were frustrated. We could not break through. So we gave Moses $13 million. It staggered the sports world. It was unheard of. The repercussions were rattling all over the sports world. People were saying, 'What are they doing? They're ruining sports.' The $13 million man — it was not well-received in any circles."

You can see the loose similarities to the Warriors signing Durant. It's nothing new in the NBA, or professional sports, to experience complaints about unfairness and competitive disadvantages. The major differences are that Philadelphia wasn't already a record-breaking juggernaut when it snagged Malone. And the league, which had 23 teams instead of 30, was more balanced, especially at the top. Stacked rosters were common, not worthy of superteam designation. The Malone deal made the Sixers the 1982-83 championship favorite, but there was little premature dynasty talk.

In fact, the Lakers and Celtics would've won all the NBA titles from 1980 through 1988 if not for the Sixers' triumph in 1983. During the entire decade, just five teams played in the Finals: the Lakers, Celtics, Sixers, Rockets and the Detroit Pistons.

"We had Moses, who won the MVP again his first year with us, and we had Julius, who was still very good at 32," Williams said. "We had Maurice Cheeks and Andrew Toney, which was about as good a guard line as you can get. We had Bobby Jones, an incredible defender and player coming off the bench, and we had a few other quality role players. When we were going good, it seemed like any win under 30 points was close. Still, we weren't guaranteed anything. That's how competitive that era was."

Williams has been an NBA executive for 49 years, and he's refreshingly unbiased. He doesn't protect any era, any past accomplishment, by putting down the Warriors. That has become the popular thing to do. Just this past week, Magic Johnson and Pat Riley claimed the Showtime Lakers would handle Golden State easily. Dr. J said the same of his 1983 Sixers. Even Rasheed Wallace tried to explain why the 2004 Pistons were superior. The debates are all silly and fun, inconclusive and endless. They turn reckless and nauseating when attempts are made to cheapen one all-time great team's accomplishments to support another's cause.

But Williams has seen too much to be selective in celebrating greatness. He doesn't need to compare his Sixers to these Warriors, just like he didn't need to compare them to the best of the Showtime Lakers or Larry Bird's 1986 Celtics or Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls. Williams realizes Golden State can have its own legacy without ruining the Sixers' claim to fame.

"I would say it's unprecedented what the Warriors are doing," Williams said. "We've never seen this. The way they're playing the game, with the 3-point shooting and the spacing and the extreme tempo, it's not anything we envisioned back then. It's a different time. It's a whole different spectrum. Their dominance, though, is something special.

"Moses would have to go back and redo his whole quote. It would be, 'Fo' fo' fo' fo.' "

Well, now the Warriors must settle for a shot at fo' fo' fo' five. It's not catchy at all, but it's succinct enough to be etched on a ring.