’That’s not Gatorade. It’s blood.’ Why the U.S. has never won a World Cup qualifier in Mexico

Individually, each of those influences is manageable. Collectively, they have conspired to inflict defeat and, at times, embarrassment in what has become one of soccer's fiercest rivalries.

Emboldened by coach Bruce Arena and sensational teenager Christian Pulisic, the Americans will try again Sunday evening.

The latest showdown is, by no means, a must-win in the trek to Russia for the 2018 World Cup. With a 2-0 victory over Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday in suburban Denver, the pressure has eased — and room for error has grown — since last fall's disastrous start to the six-nation regional competition for three automatic berths.

The Americans (2-2-1, seven points) stand third behind runaway leader Mexico (4-0-1, 13) and Costa Rica (2-1-2, eight), and after Sunday, they will have played their most troublesome games. One subject, though, has continued to gnaw at the U.S. program: winning a qualifier at Azteca.

It did win a friendly there in 2012, the only victory at the mammoth venue in 12 visits. Additionally, since 1997, the United States has managed two ties and lost four meetings by one goal.

Since the countries first met in 1934, Mexico boasts a 19-1-2 series record in its capital city. The mark includes victories at Azteca in the CONCACAF Gold Cup and FIFA Confederations Cup.

Mexico flipped the script on U.S. soil last fall, winning 2-1 after four consecutive 2-0 qualifying defeats in Columbus, Ohio. Is it America's turn?

"The expectation is not to get anything in Mexico," former U.S. star Landon Donovan said this week, "so maybe that makes it the right time to do it."

Although no factors work in the their advantage at Azteca, the Americans do seem fairly well-positioned to steal at least one point with a draw.

They are close to full strength, though the short gap between matches (two days instead of three), coupled with travel and altitude, will prompt lineup changes. They have performed markedly better since Arena succeeded Jurgen Klinsmann in December.

And they believe they've made the proper preparations to cope with Mexico City's 7,350-foot elevation. The group gathered in Denver (5,280 feet) on May 28, moved operations to Park City (7,000) ahead of a friendly in Sandy at Rio Tinto Stadium (4,400) and returned to Colorado for the qualifier against Trinidad and Tobago. The team arrived in Mexico City late Friday.

U.S. Soccer Federation officials declined to detail the altitude regimen, saying only that it emphasized nutrition, hydration and sleep.

"The altitude issue is a real issue," said Arena, who, during his first tenure as U.S. coach from 1998 to 2006, lost three one-goal matches at Azteca. "We believe we've done all we can to be ready."

Over the years, the USSF has tried other methods. Under Arena in 2005, the group acclimated in Colorado Springs and Albuquerque before losing, 2-1. Four years ago, the team followed the same pattern as now, and came away with a home victory and away draw.

On other occasions, the team has arrived the day before a game to minimize the altitude punch.