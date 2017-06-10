Golf: US Open test includes the space between the ears

After being told on the 12th tee that he might be penalized one shot for his golf ball moving on the fifth green, Johnson made it a point not to look at a leaderboard the rest of the way and instead play the shot in front of him.

Maybe it helped that it was a U.S. Open.

"I like really tough golf courses," Johnson said. "I tend to focus more and play better. I like knowing par is a good score for some reason. I don't know why. I play better when I'm playing for pars."

The most athletic figure in golf, Johnson also has a temperament that is a good fit for the U.S. Open. And when it comes to his mental capacity, Johnson might just have everyone fooled. What comes across as being oblivious is really nothing more than a short memory.

"I think I'm pretty good at putting anything behind me," Johnson said. "It's already happened. I can't change it. Obviously, the good stuff gives you a lot of confidence, but I mean, none that matter at this tournament. Who gives a (expletive) what I did last year? I need to win this tournament. I'm just trying to do the same things I did last year. And I know what recipe works for me."

Johnson has experience at putting bad memories behind him. His attempt at a 12-foot eagle putt to win the 2015 U.S. Open slid 4 feet past the hole, and he missed the birdie putt to lose by one to Jordan Spieth. He was in a van with his family, including Wayne Gretzky, his future father-in-law, and no one said a word until Johnson broke the silence.

"I turned around and I'm like, 'Guys, it's just a golf tournament,'" Johnson said. "They were more upset about it than I was."

Spieth shows more emotion than Johnson and can carry a conversation with himself over 18 holes. Spieth might speak more in one tournament than Johnson does in a year, though he still has the capacity of locking in only on the next shot.

How would Spieth have handled a loss like Chambers if he had swapped spots with Johnson?

"If I was in D.J.'s shoes, with my personality, I would have taken it harder," Spieth said. "He can shrug it off."

If Johnson had made that eagle putt, or even had a chance in a Monday playoff at Chambers Bay, he could be going for three straight U.S. Opens next week at Erin Hills. Instead, he will try to become the first back-to-back winner in 28 years when the U.S. Open starts Thursday in Wisconsin.

Not to be overlooked is the three-shot lead Johnson had at Pebble Beach in 2010. Calamity found him early — a triple bogey on the second hole, including one of those seven shots that he tried to play left-handed — and he shot 82.

Failure still stings.

He talked to swing coach Butch Harmon the next day for a quick review of what went wrong and realized he got rattled and started playing too quickly. Two months later, he had another shot at winning a major. Johnson was penalized two shots on the final hole at the PGA Championship by grounding his club in sand without realizing it was one of a thousand bunkers at Whistling Straits. There was no meltdown. He listened. He reviewed the tape. He flipped around the pencil and erased his 5 and wrote down 7. And then he left.

"I was a little frustrated after Whistling Straits, for sure," Johnson said. "But only for like 10 minutes."