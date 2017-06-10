NASCAR: Monster Cup stars call the shots in Xfinity race

"I got my notes ready," pit reporter Ricky Stenhouse Jr. said. "Gonna toss it up to Danica."
That would be Danica Patrick, Stenhouse's girlfriend, and one of NASCAR's more popular drivers.
They didn't have to worry about learning any new names at the finish: Cup regular Brad Keselowski held off the field of mostly developmental drivers to win the Xfinity race.
Fox benched its starters for one race and used the all-Cup lineup, believed to be the first time an entire broadcast team was comprised only of active athletes in their respective sport.
Kevin Harvick, who had booth experience on Xfinity and Truck telecasts, handled play-by-play and Joey Logano and Clint Bowyer were the color analysts. Erik Jones and Stenhouse served as pit reporters. Denny Hamlin and Patrick were the in-studio hosts. Blaney worked the pits and was the victory lane host.
"Wow," Harvick said late in the race. "We have a lot going on."
Fox announcers Shannon Spake, Larry McReynolds and Michael Waltrip opened pre-race coverage before the mics were officially turned over for the "Drivers Only" broadcast. Pit reporter Jamie Little made it official when she plopped a headset on Stenhouse.
"We've got a rookie out there doing an incredible job," Patrick said of driver Kyle Benjamin.
The first-time TV crew pretty much handled themselves like seasoned pros, as well.
But there were some glitches.
Bowyer tried to speak to Benjamin over the headset and had a race question for the driver.
"What do you think?" Bowyer asked.
Silence.