NASCAR: Monster Cup stars call the shots in Xfinity race

Lone Pond, Pa. • Ryan Blaney was splashed with beer, accepted some handshakes and even gave a fist bump in a raucous victory lane celebration.

But with his car number nowhere on the leaderboard, the blossoming NASCAR Cup driver had to lift an ear on his headset to learn his result.

"How'd I do? It was fun. I tried not to mess up too bad," Blaney said to his Fox TV crew.

The Fox team loved NASCAR's pinch hitter in the pits.

Looking for a new spin on the standard telecast, Fox used eight active NASCAR Cup drivers to provide insight — from the studio to the booth to the pits — during Saturday's Xfinity Series race at Pocono Raceway.